In Miami, December runs on art, access, and air kisses. Here’s what you need to know before the first Champagne cork pops.

There’s plenty to celebrate: Art Basel is staying put through at least 2031, thanks to a new agreement with the City of Miami Beach. Cue a collective sigh of relief from Miamians who complain about the traffic but appreciate the hotel bookings, economic impact, and international cachet the fair has brought since its 2002 debut. We’ll grumble on the causeway, but we’d miss it if it left.

Then there’s the spectacle. Maurizio Cattelan’s Comedian, the duct-taped banana that debuted here in 2019, eventually fetched $6.24 million at auction in 2024. Last year, Beeple’s Regular Animals had robot dogs with heads resembling Andy Warhol and Elon Musk roaming a pen. This year’s viral moment? We’ll report back in real time at @aventuramagazine.

Public art is a big part of the Miami Art Week experience, especially on the sands of Miami Beach. Following the elephant herd in 2024 and Es Devlin’s Library of Us last year, Christopher Joshua Benton’s A Lore Supreme is ready for its close-up. Presented by Faena Art, this monumental mirrored sphere will rise 27 feet above the sand. Shifting between sculpture, public plaza, and concert venue, this giant disco ball has a Miami soundtrack: embedded speakers weave local voices and music into a celebration of the diasporic communities that keep the city dancing.

Meanwhile, Scope is rebranding as InScope, leaning further into the experiential side of Art Week. Come for the gallery presentations, stay for the conversations, dinners, music, and workouts. We’re particularly excited about The Wellness Oasis, presented by Google Health, bringing two days of programming to InScope’s Ocean Drive and Eighth Street setting. Culture with a side of mindfulness is always welcome.

And the man of the hour? Shepard Fairey, who appears determined to be everywhere at once. The artist behind Obama’s Hope poster will receive Art Miami’s Lifetime Visionary Award, showcase his work in its VIP Lounge, and unveil a new mural at the Aqua Hotel. He’ll also DJ Context’s opening night and Aqua’s VIP preview, with a celebratory dinner at Boulud Sud rounding out the circuit. Apparently, making the art wasn’t enough—he’s providing the soundtrack, too.

Finally, a little Art Week etiquette. It’s Art “BAH-zuhl,” not basil. It’s not an herb. And yes, the big DJs, afternoon raves, and late nights are part of the fun. But a nightclub selfie does not mean you’re “Baseling.” See some art before you post. We’ve made it easy.

Major Art Fairs

If you’re going to just one fair, make it Art Basel Miami Beach. The week’s centerpiece brings 272 exhibitors from more than 40 countries and territories to the Miami Beach Convention Center. This year, a reconfigured floor plan mixes blue-chip galleries with newer voices, while Nova, Positions, and Survey reward discovery. Don’t miss Zero 10’s “Generation,” featuring 19 digital projects by artists including Jon Rafman, Refik Anadol, and Sarah Meyohas.

Insider Move: A glass of Ruinart is always a good idea, but the best networking happens in the Collectors Lounge. Ask about upgrading your access—or call in that favor.

Location: Miami Beach Convention Center

Dates: Preview days December 2-3, open to the public December 4-6

If your dream acquisition is something you could conceivably sit on—although you might never dare—start here. Under curatorial director Charlene Prempeh, this year’s theme, “Unveiling,” explores the craftsmanship, histories, and ideas behind collectible furniture, lighting, and objects. More than 75 exhibitors participate. Look for Pippin Drysdale’s porcelain landscapes at Adrian Sassoon and tapestries by Alexander Calder, Sonia Delaunay, Man Ray, and Le Corbusier at Boccara Gallery.

Insider Move: Let the furniture be the art. A sculptural chair, statement light, or collectible cabinet can become the starting point for an entire room.

Location: Convention Center Drive and Nineteenth Street, Miami Beach

Dates: Preview days December 1-2, open to the public December 2-6

Scope’s next chapter comes with a new name and a broader vision. Reimagined as InScope, the beachfront event combines gallery presentations with installations, conversations, dinners, music, and wellness. Featured projects include works by Alake Shilling, Jason Hackenwerth, and Swoon. Programming ranges from The Art of Wealth, hosted by Future Proof, to Create & Cultivate’s Creator Compound and Supper Club Miami.

Insider Move: Brand activations, beachfront asanas, and influencers in their natural habitat—the content will practically create itself.

Location: Ocean Drive and Eighth Street, Miami Beach

Dates: Preview day December 1, open to the public December 2-6

Miami’s longest-running contemporary art fair returns for its thirty-sixth edition, featuring more than 140 galleries from 25 countries. Expect modern masters, postwar and Pop Art icons, and rising stars across painting, sculpture, photography, and new media. This year, Art Miami honors Shepard Fairey with its Lifetime Visionary Award and a presentation of his work in the VIP Lounge. Waterfront cafés, bars, and an outdoor sundeck provide opportunities to network between acquisitions.

Insider Move: Visit neighboring Context for emerging and mid-career talent.

Location: One Herald Plaza, Miami

Dates: Preview day December 1, open to the public December 1-6

Art with an ocean view is a very Miami proposition. Untitled Art’s fifteenth Miami Beach edition brings more than 170 galleries and nonprofit organizations to its beachfront tent, including 53 first-time exhibitors. Five sectors—Main, Artist Spotlight, Nest, Non-Profit, and Special Projects—organize the discoveries. Local connections include Queue Gallery, Oolite Arts, and Dimensions Variable. Photography lovers should seek works by Joana Choumali and Alison Rossiter.

Insider Move: Prioritize Nest’s younger galleries and experimental expressions.

Location: Ocean Drive and Twelfth Street, Miami Beach

Dates: Preview day December 1, open to the public December 2-6

Little Critics: Art Basel With Kids

With the international art world in our backyard, why should grown-ups have all the fun? I’ve been bringing my kids to Art Basel since they were 5, with one nonnegotiable rule: Look, don’t touch. When they’ve had their fill of gallery hopping, I drop them off upstairs at Art Basel’s complimentary Art Kids program, led by Miami Children’s Museum, which offers supervised artmaking, storytelling, and creative play for ages 5 to 11. This year’s theme explores space and the cosmos. The program is available to fair ticket holders during opening hours.

Another option is Art Basel Kids December 5. Hosted by the Mom Club and Lola & the Boys, this mommy-and-me event combines art, fashion, and a healthy lunch for children ages 2 to 12 and their caregivers.

Galleries, Activations & Experiences

Christopher Joshua Benton’s A Lore Supreme transforms the beach in front of the Faena Hotel with a mirrored sphere measuring 44 feet across and rising 27 feet high. Beyond the inevitable selfies, the installation explores the diasporic communities that shape Miami’s music history, incorporating local voices, performances, and public gatherings.

Location: 3201 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach

Dates: December 1-6

Your nervous system didn’t RSVP to all this. The Wellness Oasis, presented by Google Health, returns with an all-star lineup including Oprah Winfrey, Andre Agassi, Gary Brecka, Dan Buettner, Common, and Jim Curtis. Expect expert-led conversations, workshops, and experiences devoted to movement, mindfulness, and connection. Past speakers include Goldie Hawn, Lindsay Lohan, Joe Jonas, and Dr. Becky Kennedy. Proceeds support mental health nonprofits.

Location: InScope, Ocean Drive and Eighth Street, Miami Beach

Dates: December 3-4

Twelve artists transform 12 Miami Beach hotels into exhibition destinations. Highlights include Morel Doucet at the Avalon, Alex Nuñez at the Kimpton Surfcomber, Yanira Collado at The Shelborne by Proper, and Kevin Arrow at Casa Faena. At The Betsy, Ricardo E. Zulueta animates the Orb with cutting-edge video and ambient sound.

Location: Various Miami Beach hotels

Dates: To December 19

Wynwood Walls is now free for Miami-Dade residents to visit through 2028, courtesy of Rockstar Games, the company behind Grand Theft Auto VI. The partnership also brings 10 new murals to the neighborhood by artists including Atomik, Faile, Ron English, and Queen Andrea. And don’t miss artist-in-residence Danny Minnick’s large-scale compositions featuring his signature skeleton figures.

Location: 2516 N.W. Second Avenue, Miami

Dates: To January 31

Amid Miami Art Week’s cutting-edge offerings, here’s a chance to get up close with the masters: Picasso, Klee, and Matisse. “Picasso–Klee–Matisse: Masterpieces from the Museum Berggruen” features nearly 100 works from the Berlin Museum and the Berggruen family collection, showcasing one of Europe’s most significant assemblages of twentieth-century modern art. Highlights include Picasso’s Woman Reading, Matisse’s Éléments Végétaux, and Klee’s Landschaft in Blau.

Location: 1103 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami

Dates: To February 28

Keith Haring’s collaborations with Angel “LA2” Ortiz brought together two distinctive visual languages, but Ortiz’s contribution has often been overlooked. As the Wynwood museum celebrates its seventh anniversary, “LA2: Writing History” puts the spotlight on the graffiti artist, who began working with Haring at 14.

Location: 276 N.W. Twenty-sixth Street, Miami

Dates: Through March 2027

In Allapattah, “The Life Force: Portraits from the Amparo & Manuel Foundation” explores desire, vulnerability, and mortality through 45 works. Highlights include Bert Stern’s Marilyn Monroe photographs from “The Last Sitting,” alongside works by Amoako Boafo, Tracey Emin, and Oh de Laval.

Location: 2200 N.W. Twenty-fourth Avenue, Miami

Dates: To August 22

Ritz-Carlton, South Beach

Artist and Aventura cover star Rachel Lee Hovnanian’s “The Perfect Trade-Off” probes the intersection of technology and human connection. In the lobby, Dinner for Ten replaces nine dinner companions with screens. On the beach, Poor Teddy in Memoriam, a monumental bronze teddy bear, examines childhood imagination. A functioning phone-charging sculpture adds an ironic invitation to plug in while reflecting on our digital dependence.

Location: 1 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach

Dates: December 1-8

Worth the Detour

More than 130 galleries and art spaces, including 45 first-time exhibitors, converge at Ice Palace Studios. Look for solo presentations by Sheroanawe Hakihiiwe, Antonio Darden, and Lisu Vega.

Location: 1400 North Miami Avenue, Miami

Dates: December 1-5

Hotel rooms become galleries at this intimate fair, which will debut a new Shepard Fairey exterior mural. Exhibition rooms open onto a central courtyard, giving the fair a relaxed atmosphere that encourages conversation.

Location: Aqua Hotel, 1530 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach

Dates: Preview day December 2, open to the public December 3-6

A gallery-only fair featuring up to 75 galleries and more than 500 artists. Its Discoveries Collection highlights works priced at $3,000 or less, offering an affordable entry point for a first acquisition.

Location: Mana Wynwood, 2217 N.W. Fifth Avenue, Miami

Dates: December 2-6

Spectrum Miami and its more than 200 galleries and artists share Mana Wynwood with Red Dot; its [SOLO] section spotlights independent talent. Art Labs, artist encounters, and live demonstrations bring visitors closer to the creative process.

Location: Mana Wynwood, 2217 N.W. Fifth Avenue, Miami

Dates: December 2-6

Latin American and Ibero-American art takes center stage in Coconut Grove. Pinta Miami’s boutique format encourages closer looks and conversations about the region’s artists, galleries, and cultural connections.

Location: The Hangar, 3385 Pan American Drive, Coconut Grove

Dates: Preview days December 2-3, open to the public December 4-6

Three Miami Beach venues become art destinations for “Gianni • Madonna • Coconuts,” a love letter to the glamour and tropical excess of the ’80s and ’90s. Highlights include “Bedtime Stories” at Uma House, “The Immaculate Collection” at Habitat Hyett on Lincoln Road, and “Ray of Light” at the SoBe Visitor Center.

Location: Various Miami Beach locations

Dates: November 30 to December 6

Life Imitates Art

At Miami Art Week, everyone is looking for the next big thing. In The Gallerist, it might just be a body. Opening December 4, the dark comedy stars Natalie Portman as Polina Polinski, a financially strapped gallery owner who attempts to turn an accidental corpse into an artistic sensation. Set amid the glittering excess of Art Basel Miami Beach, her scheme draws influencers, police, and plenty of unwelcome attention. To prepare for the role, Portman toured Art Basel in December 2024, speaking with gallerists for an insider’s view of the contemporary art world. Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Sterling K. Brown, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Zach Galifianakis round out the star-studded cast. And you thought a banana taped to a wall was a conversation starter.