Love Takes The Stage at the A Night of Love Gala

A red carpet, a surprise reggae act, and Mark Ronson behind the decks: A Night of Love has the makings of a memorable Miami evening. But for Kris Hamburger, the inspiration for the November 18 fundraiser at Faena Forum begins far from the spotlight, with the daily realities of raising a daughter with nonspeaking autism.

Through his A Work in Progress and Love Foundation, the entrepreneur is channeling that experience into helping families access services, education, and long-term support. For its inaugural gala, Hamburger enlisted friend and music promoter Mitch Davis to bring the mission to life with an evening designed to get people dancing—and invested in what comes next.

“This is meant to be a really fun night,” says Davis. “We chose the Faena Forum because the energy that space cultivates is meant to connect people, and that’s what we want to do.”

The music-filled celebration will begin with a red carpet at 6:30 p.m., followed by cocktails, food, and mingling. Miami’s DJ Purple opens at 7 p.m., setting the tone for a mystery multiplatinum reggae band and a DJ set by Mark Ronson. The evening will eschew lengthy speeches in favor of a more social, music-driven format. Instead, opportunities to learn about the foundation will be organically woven in between performances.

“I want the crowd to understand why they’re there, allow them to engage, and get them to partner with us,” Hamburger says. “But ultimately, it’s about having a fun night.”

The mission stems from challenges Hamburger encountered firsthand. Originally from New York, he was living in California when his daughter began showing developmental differences. Finding support meant navigating a complicated landscape of therapies, school placements, funding, and advocacy. Even when assistance was available, securing it could require families to shoulder substantial expenses upfront.

The experience informed the foundation’s early work: helping families afford services and connecting them with advocates who could assist in obtaining ongoing funding. Hamburger describes an approach in which recovered funds can help additional families, extending the reach of each contribution.

The gala’s fundraising efforts center on three priorities: advancing autism advocacy and research, supporting the Alchemy School in Chicago, and helping develop The Living Community in Texas.

Hamburger’s vision for The Living Community considers life for the whole family. Planned for a site about two hours outside Austin, the proposed community will focus on nonverbal residents, with housing for individuals and families, opportunities to work and socialize, and specialized medical and research facilities.

The Texas project addresses a longer horizon. For parents of children who require significant support, planning for adulthood brings an especially difficult question. “What’s going to happen to my kid when I’m gone?” Hamburger asks.

“But what he’s doing isn’t just for her,” Davis says of Hamburger’s daughter and the overall cause. “It’s to really build a community and a protype for helping other families.”

For Davis, music and Miami are family affairs. His father, the late, legendary music executive Clive Davis, founded Arista Records and helped shape the careers of Whitney Houston, Alicia Keys, and countless other stars. Mitch spent winter vacations in Miami with his father, establishing a connection to the city that continues today.

“This is an extension of my family and being here in Miami,” he says. “I love it here.”

With his own career producing concerts and charitable events, Davis brings a deep Rolodex of musical talent to the partnership. The collaboration also offered a meaningful outlet following his father’s passing last summer. “This became a great opportunity to put my energy into doing something good,” he says.

For this event debut, the lineup grew from conversations about Hamburger’s favorite artists and the atmosphere they wanted to create. “It’s about creating iconic moments while spreading the word,” Davis says.

Miami offers a natural starting point. Hamburger moved here in May, drawn by friendships and a sense of belonging. He also sees potential in the city’s real estate and development community to help advance the foundation’s housing ambitions. “There’s so many real estate entrepreneurs in Miami,” he says. “This is where we want people to understand what we do. We’re shining light on what needs to happen, from a research perspective, from a housing perspective, and from a funding perspective.”

Miami is only the opening act. Hamburger and Davis are also planning a February fundraiser in Aspen, bringing comedians from Joe Rogan’s Austin comedy club to Casa Tua. The duo hopes to engage supporters across generations while building an ongoing calendar around the foundation’s mission. Davis also envisions eventually streaming performances to reach supporters around the world—and further spread the love.

Join A Night of Love November 18 at Faena Forum, 3300 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. General admission tickets are $250, with VIP tables available upon request. Purchase tickets here.