The oceanfront restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale, invites guests to gather by the beach for a three-course, family-style Thanksgiving feast from noon to 8 p.m. The celebration features housemade bread with whipped honey butter; butternut squash Soup with toasted pumpkin seeds and sage brown butter; fall greens with apple, dried cranberries, shaved fennel, goat cheese, candied walnuts, and maple vinaigrette; roasted turkey breast with confit leg and thigh; cornbread-sausage stuffing; whipped garlic potato; green beans with creamy mushrooms and crispy onions; roasted root vegetables; cranberry sauce and gravy; pumpkin pie with cinnamon whipped cream and candied pecans; and apple pie with salted caramel and vanilla ice cream. The feast starts at $139 for adults and $65 for children ages 5-12.

Alternatively, enjoy a Thanksgiving feast to-go. Orders must be placed by November 25 by calling (954) 302-6430 or emailing burlockcoastrsvp@ritzcarlton.com.

Carbone Miami

Indulge in a four-course Thanksgiving feast from 3 to 9 p.m., priced at $225 per guest. Served entirely for the table, the experience begins with a selection of Carbone signatures, including Caesar alla ZZ, shrimp cocktail, carpaccio Piemontese, and prosciutto and pera, followed by spicy rigatoni vodka, pumpkin tortellini, and Mario’s meatballs. For the main course, enjoy glazed turkey breast, cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes, squash agrodolce, and cranberry mostarda. A sweet finale of pecan pie and pumpkin cheesecake rounds out the celebration. To reserve, visit Carbone Miami’s Resy.

This menu will also be available at Carbone Vino in Coconut Grove.

Chateau ZZ’s

Celebrate Thanksgiving with an elevated à la carte dining experience from 4 to 9 p.m. Housed within a historically protected 1931 chateau, the restaurant offers a distinctive setting for the holiday, pairing refined Mexican cuisine with the grandeur of its surroundings. Guests can begin with squash blossom rellenos or the restaurant’s signature housemade tostadas. Entrées range from grilled and al pastor steaks to whole branzino rojo y verde and spicy lobster fideos, with fresh fried churros and a rich chocolate dipping sauce for dessert. To reserve, visit Resy.

Contessa Miami

The rich culinary traditions of Northern Italy set the table for a Thanksgiving celebration that includes such selections as Piemontese carpaccio and whipped ricotta; tortellini en brodo; spicy lobster capellini; truffle pizza; classic veal Milanese; bistecca Fiorentina; and crostata di limone or homemade gelato. To reserve, visit Resy.

Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Fort Lauderdale

The Four Seasons Thanksgiving Day Feast will take place across the property’s ballrooms. The experience includes live music, activities for kids, and an abundance of food created by Michelin-recognized Chef Brandon Salomon. The Four Seasons Thanksgiving Day Feast is $195-$225 per adult, $75 per kid (ages 4-12, 3 and under complimentary). Seatings will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Interested guests may book via OpenTable for Prime Ocean View dining here and Garden View dining here.

For folks celebrating at home, Salomon has curated a menu for at-home Thanksgiving celebrations that allows the host to simply heat and arrange. The meal is $495 and serves 4-6 guests (for 8-10 guests, ordering two or more boxes is recommended). Preorder by November 22 for pick-up on Thanksgiving, from 9 to 11 a.m. To order, visit OpenTable here.

Rounding out the Four Seasons Fort Lauderdale Thanksgiving is a curated meal at Evelyn’s, the property’s signature Michelin-recommended restaurant. The three-course menu, available for lunch or dinner. The menu is $145 per person, with beverages additional, and may be booked via OpenTable here.

Hutong Miami is bringing back its Flaming Peking Turkey, a Northern Chinese take on a whole turkey. Available on Thanksgiving Day, the Flaming Peking Turkey ($268) is air-dried for 36 hours, lacquered, and roasted, then finished with a flame at the table. It is served with spiced cranberry sauce, house-made pancakes, scallions, and cucumbers. For those hosting at home, Hutong at Home offers Thanksgiving Deluxe packages for two to three guests ($466), or four to six guests ($656), pairing the turkey with dishes including seared Sichuan chicken, red chili dumplings, pan-seared lobster bao, and chef’s fried rice. Preorders are open through noon on November 25, for dining in, pickup, or delivery.

Isabelle’s Coconut Grove at The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove, Miami invites guests to gather for Harvest in the Grove, a four-course Thanksgiving Day dinner complemented by live music and a complimentary glass of bubbly. Enjoy Florida pumpkin bisque with coconut crema, spiced pepitas, brown butter, and sage; an autumn garden salad with little gem lettuce, baby kale, compressed pear, whipped goat cheese, pomegranate, maple-spiced pecans, crispy heirloom rice, shaved fennel, and champagne-cranberry vinaigrette; ember-roasted heritage turkey with cornbread-chorizo stuffing, charred sweet potato purée, cane syrup-glazed carrots, smoked giblet jus, and cranberry citrus preserves; and wood-fired honeynut squash with wild mushroom and ancient grain stuffing, charred greens, cranberry gastrique, smoked pecan romesco, and crispy sage. For dessert, select between burnt pumpkin Basque cheesecake or Florida orchard bread pudding. Seatings are available from 2 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. Reservations are required by calling 305-644-4675 or emailing isabellescoconutgrove@ritzcarlton.com.

Celebrate with a Peruvian twist on holiday classics November 23-25. Highlights of the menu include prawn cebiche with parmesan and smoked rocoto leche de tigre, pastel de choclo with wood-roasted Peruvian corn and Jack cheese, and turkey with locro de zapallo, featuring confit and seared turkey leg served over kabocha squash stew with fresh cheese, adobo sauce, and white rice. For dessert, guests can enjoy warm pecan pie served with vanilla ice cream. Jarana will also be open on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kiki on The River

Enjoy Thanksgiving with an idyllic day along The Miami River from 5 to 11 p.m. Chef Wladimir and his team will dish out classics like truffle brioche stuffing, herb-roasted turkey, green beans almondine, pumpkin cheesecake, and more. The menu is $55 per person. To reserve, visit kikiontheriver.com or call (786) 502-3242.

L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon Miami

This Thanksgiving, celebrate with an exclusive five-course menu by Executive Chef James Friedberg on November 26, from 4 to 9 p.m. The evening begins with foie gras royale with parmesan foam, followed by raw madai with caviar, roasted celeriac with spiced pumpkin purée, and olive oil-poached Icelandic Halibut. For the main course, choose between juniper-scented venison saddle or organic turkey with traditional stuffing. A choice of caramelized apple “Mille-Phyllo” or pumpkin cheesecake mousse with ginger ice cream brings the evening to a sweet conclusion. The experience is priced at $325 per guest. To reserve, visit SevenRooms or OpenTable.

Le Jardinier Miami

Indulge in a three-course prix fixe menu by Friedberg and Chef de Cuisine Mario da Silva, celebrating the flavors of autumn through a refined interpretation of holiday classics. Available November 26, from 12:30 to 9 p.m. Snack on a deviled egg amuse-bouche topped with trout roe, followed by a choice of fall salad with fennel-citrus emulsion, butternut squash velouté with cured duck breast, or octopus with chickpea purée and pomegranate. Main course selections include Faroe Island salmon with lemon emulsion, braised beef cheek with Port wine sauce, or traditional organic turkey with cranberry compote. Seasonal accompaniments of crispy brussels sprouts, mushroom stuffing, and mashed potatoes wil be served for the table. To finish, guests may choose between caramelized apple with crispy phyllo or pumpkin cheesecake mousse. The experience is priced at $185 per guest. To reserve, visit SevenRooms or OpenTable.

Luma at The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami will celebrate its first Thanksgiving since reopening with La Tavola del Ringraziamento, an Italian-inspired holiday feast served from 12:30 to 9 p.m. The spread features Bell & Evans roasted turkey with cranberry sauce and turkey gravy; herb-marinated Prime rib with horseradish cream; seared diver scallops with butternut squash purée and black truffle beurre blanc; and salmon en croute with mustard velouté. Guests can also enjoy a chilled seafood and raw bar with Key West shrimp, Maine lobster tails, oysters, and caviar, along with seasonal sides and an assortment of holiday desserts. The experience starts at $195 for adults, $79 for children ages 4-12, and is complimentary for children ages 3 years old and younger.

Let James Beard Award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein and her team handle Thanksgiving with a holiday dinner serving up to 12 guests. Available for delivery, the menu features a roasted herb-marinated turkey with gravy, brioche stuffing, roasted butternut squash salad, classic sides, pumpkin pie, and fruit cobbler. Dinners are $875, with delivery available for an additional $50 per order in Miami-Dade County or $95 in Broward and Palm Beach counties. Order by noon on November 19 for pickup or delivery on Thanksgiving Day. For more information and to place your order, visit mbcmiami.com/thanksgiving.

Sadelle’s Coconut Grove

Start Thanksgiving Day at Sadelle’s, offering an array of beloved classics for brunch, from bagels and caviar selections to meticulously prepared chopped salads. Favorites such as Sadelle’s French Toast and signature triple-decker sandwiches complete the experience. To reserve, visit Resy.

Seia

Perched on the fifty-fourth floor of 830 Brickell, Seia will welcome guests for a family-style Thanksgiving celebration from 11:30 a.m. to 10 pm. Guests can explore the restaurant’s à la carte offerings or opt for a selection of dishes specially curated by Executive Chef Alessandro Marrone for the holiday. Rooted in seasonality and Italian culinary traditions, the experience brings a refined approach to Thanksgiving. To reserve, visit SevenRooms, OpenTable, Resy.

Gather and give thanks with an elegant, multi-course holiday menu, served in the timeless glamour of Miami’s iconic Surf Club. The Thanksgiving experience is priced at $245 per person. Begin the experience with a snack course featuring eggs royale, cheddar grissini, and garden vegetable crudité, before moving on to a first course of fall green salad with roasted squash, apple, pear, and spiced pepitas; or a Gulf prawn cocktail. The centerpiece of the meal is a slow-roasted Green Circle turkey breast with confit leg en persillade, sage gravy, and cranberry-blood orange relish, accompanied by an array of family-style sides, including: country bread stuffing with garlic sausage and leek confit; garnet yams with brown-butter gingersnap streusel; green bean casserole with mushroom velouté and crispy shallots; buttermilk whipped potatoes; and black truffle mac and cheese. For dessert, select between pumpkin pie with toasted meringue or bourbon pecan pie. Caviar and white truffle supplements are available at an additional cost. Reserve atable via Resy or by calling (305) 768-9440.

Ten Palms

Elevate Thanksgiving Day with a unique experience at Ten Palms at Gulfstream Park. Gather family and friends for traditional dining and the excitement of live horse racing on the Opening Day of the Championship Meet. It is a perfect location for families, friends, and racing enthusiasts to celebrate Thanksgiving in style. The menu starts at $75. To reserve, visit gulfstreampark.com/event/entertainment/thanksgiving-at-ten-palms.

The restaurants in Miami and Fort Lauderdale will welcome Thanksgiving diners from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for an elegant setting for gathering with family and friends over a holiday meal. Guests can enjoy a curated three-course menu for $59 per adult and $29 for children ages 12 and younger. The meal begins with a choice of three seasonal starters: cauliflower-brown butter soup, little gem Caesar salad, or Sonoma greens salad featuring goat cheese, dried cranberries, spiced pecans, and honey vinaigrette. Moving into the main course, indulge herb-roasted turkey breast will be served with parmesan mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, broccoli-rice casserole, giblet gravy, and a cranberry apple compote. This main course can also be purchased as a “To Go Leftovers” option, which is separate from the three-course offering. Family-style sides are also available to add onto the meal. For dessert, choose between warm bourbon apple-spiced butter cake and Truluck’s award-winning carrot cake.