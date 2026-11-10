NightGarden Brings Holiday Cheer to Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

NightGarden at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden returns for its eighth holiday season November 12. This year, the experience has more to explore, new ways to celebrate, and, for the first time at NightGarden, ice skating on a real ice rink set among the Garden’s palms.

At the heart of NightGarden stands Archimedes, the wise tree known simply as “Archie.” He comes to life only during NightGarden season, when children gather to wake him. Throughout NightGarden, Archie chats in English and Spanish with the young visitors.

New This Year

The Ice Rink: For the first time at NightGarden, guests can skate on real ice beneath Fairchild’s palms.

Light and sound experiences: Dazzling new installations along reimagined garden paths will give returning guests plenty to discover.

Food and beverage, including coffee and hot chocolate to complement the ice skating: New this year alongside Miami’s favorite food trucks, these seasonal drinks will be ready to warm up skaters after a turn on the ice.

Holiday surprises: Additional seasonal activations, special experiences, and unexpected holiday moments will be revealed throughout the 2026 NightGarden season.

Fan Favorites Return

Tree of Life and the Secret Garden Laser Show: Guests can marvel at the Tree of Life before unlocking the Secret Garden laser show.

The Fairies: NightGarden’s beloved fairies return with new lighting, soundscapes, and locations throughout the Garden.

Pixie’s Detour and the Rainbow Rainforest: Playful projections, lights, and sounds fill both walks.

Giant Dandelions and the Treasure Hunt: Families can find the Giant Dandelions and embark on a scavenger hunt for hidden treasure.

Holiday Movies in the Park: Holiday movie nights return under the stars.

NightGarden runs through New Year’s Eve. All ages welcome. Tickets start at $28, and children ages 3 and younger receive free admission. To purhcase tickets, visit thenightgarden.co/miami/.