The Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade’s will unveil its beloved Thoma Bravo Christmas Tree Lot at its Hank Kline Club in Miami on November 23. The lot will be open seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., until all trees are sold.

The annual tradition is part of the nonprofit organization’s year-long eightieth anniversary celebration. To kick off the holiday season, Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade will host a grand opening ribbon-cutting on November 23, at 2 p.m.

The Fraser fir trees were selected in North Carolina by Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade’s president Alex Rodriguez-Roig. Trees range from 5- to 14-feet tall, and are priced starting at $65. Poinsettias will also be available starting at $15. Shoppers will also have the opportunity to Sponsor-A-Child to help make an impact in the life of a Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade member.

The Thoma Bravo Christmas Tree Lot will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 9 a.m. to noon, and on Black Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Every Black Friday, Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade sells a tree on average every 63 seconds.

Proceeds from tree and poinsettia sales, along with contributions through Sponsor-A-Child, will benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade’s academic, creative, and athletic programs for local children and teens. From one-on-one mentoring and STEM education to tutoring, sports, and the arts, proceeds help fund the Clubs’ mission to help every child reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens.

For more information, visit bgcmia.org.