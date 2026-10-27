Learn The Art of Hosting at Plum Market Aventura

This holiday season, Plum Market Aventura will host “The Art of Hosting a Dinner Party,” a new four-part series that takes guests through the essentials of entertaining at home, kicking off November 4. The 6 to 7 p.m.

Build Your Own Floral Arrangement

On November 4, Plum Market’s floral team will guide guests through winter floral design, from proper stem care and proportion to arranging focal blooms, fillers, and greenery. Following a demonstration, guests will put the techniques into practice by creating their own seasonal arrangement to take home.

Holiday Wine Pairing Seminar

Return on November 18 for a guided tasting featuring four wines paired with four bites. Guests will learn the fundamentals of pairing acidity, tannins, sweetness, and body with food, along with ideal serving temperatures, how much wine to buy for a gathering, and how to properly open a bottle of wine. Each participant will leave with a printed pairing guide and a Plum Market wine key.

Holiday Canapé Assembly

On December 2, Plum Market’s Director of Culinary will demonstrate how to turn premium ingredients into polished holiday appetizers. Guests will then prepare their own sampler of truffled herbed ricotta and fig tartlets, seared ahi tuna cucumber bites and prosciutto, and pear and hot honey skewers while learning piping, garnishing, and plating techniques. Each participant will take home recipe cards and a Plum Market tea towel.

Charcuterie & Cheese Board Building & Styling

The series closes on December 16 with Plum Market’s cheese and deli team, who will guide guests through selecting and pairing meats, cheeses, and accompaniments before demonstrating three charcuterie folds and the “anchor-river-fill” method for styling a balanced board. Guests will then build their own board to take home, along with a Plum Market spreader and recipe card.

All workshops are free. Advance registration is required at plummarket.com/art-of-hosting/.