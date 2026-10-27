Learn The Art of Hosting at Plum Market Aventura

Plum Market Aventura will host “The Art of Hosting a Dinner Party,” a new four-part series kicking off November 4

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Learn the art of Charcuterie & Cheese Board Building & Styling December 16. Photo courtesy of Plum Market Aventura
Learn the art of Charcuterie & Cheese Board Building & Styling December 16. Photo courtesy of Plum Market Aventura

This holiday season, Plum Market Aventura will host “The Art of Hosting a Dinner Party,” a new four-part series that takes guests through the essentials of entertaining at home, kicking off November 4. The 6 to 7 p.m.

All workshops are free. Advance registration is required at plummarket.com/art-of-hosting/.

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