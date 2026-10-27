How to Spend Halloween Weekend in Miami

American Social
On October 30, Halloween gets a spirited upgrade at American Social in Brickell with a lineup of themed cocktails in an atmosphere where the dead take over. American Social invites guests to dust off their best zombie look, glow up in bright neons, and dance the night away. RSVP and rise early for a complimentary welcome Tito’s or Espolòn from 8 to 9 p.m. Costumes are highly encouraged.
Cry Baby Creamery
Cry Baby Creamery is getting spooky for Halloween with three limited-edition flavors inspired by nostalgic treats: Monster Cookie, oatmeal cookie ice cream with a peanut butter swirl and chunks of M&M cookie dough; Trick or Treat, salted vanilla ice cream with Halloween candy; and Count Chocula, Ovaltine ice cream with a marshmallow fluff swirl and Count Chocula clusters.
Faena Miami Beach
Hidden within Pao, El Secreto offers an intimate omakase experience guided by the artistry and imagination of its chefs. Guests are invited to discover a tasting menu at two seatings (6:30 and 9 p.m.) before continuing their Halloween evening at Faena.
Step into a world of theatrical intrigue at Faena Theater’s Memento Mori Halloween celebration. As night falls, the theater transforms into an immersive experience that blurs the line between performance and party, bringing together decadent revelry, late-night dancing, and an atmosphere of theatrical mystery.
The Living Room at Faena Miami Beach
Celebrate Halloween with a touch of old-world glamour at Faena Miami Beach’s The Living Room. The lounge will embrace the darker side of the holiday with spirited cocktails, captivating entertainment, and an alluring crowd, creating an atmospheric evening where Faena’s signature glamour meets the mystique of Halloween.
Begin the Halloween evening with the elemental flavors of Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann. Indoor dining guests can enjoy the restaurant’s signature open-fire cuisine before continuing the night with access to The Living Room’s Halloween festivities.
Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden
The Seven Ravens: A Garden Halloween Storybook Adventure, Fairchild’s first Halloween storybook adventure, sends families across the garden in search of seven Raven Stops, each revealing what became of one of seven brothers once transformed into ravens. Guests pick up a storybook at admission, collect hidden letters at every stop to solve a final mystery, then open the Raven’s Chest at the Garden Shop to claim a prize.
Frost Science’s 10th Annual Spooky Science Monster Mash
Celebrate Halloween with a spine-tingling day of discovery at Frost Science during Spooky Science Monster Mash October 31, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Explore the spooky side of STEM through hands-on activities, eerie experiments, and exciting scientific demonstrations. Step inside the Mad Science Lab for radical chemistry reactions and eye-catching experiments, while meeting scientists from local universities and professional organizations in celebration of National Chemistry Week. Spooky Science Monster Mash programming is included with paid museum admission.
Glass & Vine
Enjoy Glass & Vine’s Howl-O-Ween Costume Brunch on October 31, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Set in Coconut Grove’s Peacock Park, the festive brunch features bottomless bubbles, elevated brunch fare, and plenty of Halloween fun. Plus, dogs can participate in a costume contest with categories such as Best Costume, Best Dog + Human Duo, and Most Creative. Winners will receive a $100 gift card.
Haunted W Miami Halloween Rooftop Party
Celebrate Halloween high above Brickell at W Miami’s Haunted Rooftop Halloween Party. W Miami’s rooftop will feature two areas of music and dancing, live DJs, LED walls, and sweeping views of Downtown Miami and Biscayne Bay. Guests are encouraged to dress for the occasion while enjoying an energetic evening complete with light-up party favors and a lively rooftop atmosphere.Guests must be 21 or older to attend.
Kiki on the River
This Halloween, Kiki on the River is going Back to the Future with “Kiki in the ’80s,” a retro-inspired celebration October 31. For the occasion, Kiki on the River will feature retro televisions, vinyl records, roller skates, Rubik’s Cubes, vibrant neon accents, and playful throwback details that capture the spirit of the decade. Guests are encouraged to arrive dressed in their ’80s-inspired best.
Level 6
On October 31, Level 6 invites guests to “Moonwalk”, a rooftop party featuring live DJs and performances, themed specials, costume contests, and more.
LIV Miami
Description: Celebrate Halloweekend at LIV Nightclub at Fontainebleau Miami Beach with a full festive lineup. The fun kicks off October 29 with Death by Disco with Dani Barranco, and continues October 30 with Halloween weekend celebrations. On October 31, Belgian DJ and producer Lost Frequencies takes the stage. The weekend wraps up November 1 with a special edition of LIV, extending the Halloween festivities for one final night.
The Mexican
This Halloween and Día de Muertos, The Mexican honors the traditions that live on through every dish with La Ofrenda, a tribute to Mexican cuisine, its ingredients, its inherited recipes, and flavors. From October 30 to November 2, enjoy specials, mariachis, face painting, and more! Menu specials will include calabaza de castilla soup, pan de muerto, spiked Mexican chocolate, and more.
Sexy Fish Miami
Vampire Tide descends on Sexy Fish Miami this Halloween, transforming the Brickell destination into a seductive world of gothic glamour/ Guests will be drawn in with immersive installations, striking costumes, and theatrical entertainment during the unforgettable night. Presented in partnership with Don Julio 1942, the evening will blur dinner and nightlife as Halloween unfolds from the first seating through late night.
Smorgasburg South Florida
Smorgasburg South Florida in Flagler Village is going extraterrestrial with Spookysburg 2026: UFO — Unlimited Food Options, transforming Smorgasburg with immersive installations, roaming aliens, secret agents, 90s music, themed food and drinks, movie screenings, interactive activities, and special collaborations. The annual Spookysburg Dog Costume Contest will also return with an out-of-this-world twist, inviting dogs and their humans to dress as aliens, astronauts, secret agents, spaceships, and other sci-fi-inspired creations. The event is free, family-friendly, and open to the public.
Soleil Beach Club
STK Steakhouse
Stormy Monday
Miami Beach’s neighborhood bar is getting into the Halloween spirit with a weekend of festivities beginning October 30. Stormy Monday will be decked out in Halloween décor and host an adult trick-or-treat experience and a limited-time themed cocktail menu. On Halloween night, guests who arrive in costume will receive a complimentary “treat” shot. Those who prefer a more laid-back celebration can head to the bar for a reverse happy hour from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Tala Beach
Tala Beach embraces the spirit of Halloween with beachfront celebrations October 29 and 30. The festivities begin with Howl-O-Ween, a pet-friendly celebration inviting guests and their four-legged friends to get into the Halloween spirit with a dog costume contest, festive treats for pups, and cocktails for their humans. The following evening, Talaween: Into the Wild transforms the beachfront into a celebration inspired by nature after dark, featuring entertainment, cocktails, and beachside sets by Simone Vitullo.
Upside
Wynwood’s newest nightlife venue will host Dead Disco, featuring a night of live performances, nonstop music, and surprise guests from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. Halloween cocktails, including the Soul Reaper and the Midnight Soul, will be available throughout the night.
Venetian Masquerade at Elia on the River
Starting at 6 p.m., Elia on the River will invite guests to step into an enchanting evening inspired by the mystery and elegance of a Venetian masquerade. The restaurant will transform for the night with Venetian-inspired décor, ornate masks, live entertainment, and music, creating a sophisticated celebration reminiscent of a glamorous night in Venice.
Watr at the 1 Rooftop
Inspired by the supernatural yōkai of Japanese folklore, the rooftop transforms into an immersive world where ancient legends meet Miami’s skyline, with captivating performances, unexpected moments, and atmospheric design that blur the line between myth and reality. As the evening unfolds, guests can enjoy DJ sets by Cardi, handcrafted cocktails, and Japanese-inspired cuisine for a Halloween experience that brings a touch of mystery.
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