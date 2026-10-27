How to Spend Halloween Weekend in Miami

On October 30, Halloween gets a spirited upgrade at American Social in Brickell with a lineup of themed cocktails in an atmosphere where the dead take over. American Social invites guests to dust off their best zombie look, glow up in bright neons, and dance the night away. RSVP and rise early for a complimentary welcome Tito’s or Espolòn from 8 to 9 p.m. Costumes are highly encouraged.

Cry Baby Creamery is getting spooky for Halloween with three limited-edition flavors inspired by nostalgic treats: Monster Cookie, oatmeal cookie ice cream with a peanut butter swirl and chunks of M&M cookie dough; Trick or Treat, salted vanilla ice cream with Halloween candy; and Count Chocula, Ovaltine ice cream with a marshmallow fluff swirl and Count Chocula clusters.

Faena Miami Beach

El Secreto Omakase

Hidden within Pao, El Secreto offers an intimate omakase experience guided by the artistry and imagination of its chefs. Guests are invited to discover a tasting menu at two seatings (6:30 and 9 p.m.) before continuing their Halloween evening at Faena.

Faena Theater

Step into a world of theatrical intrigue at Faena Theater’s Memento Mori Halloween celebration. As night falls, the theater transforms into an immersive experience that blurs the line between performance and party, bringing together decadent revelry, late-night dancing, and an atmosphere of theatrical mystery.

The Living Room at Faena Miami Beach

Celebrate Halloween with a touch of old-world glamour at Faena Miami Beach’s The Living Room. The lounge will embrace the darker side of the holiday with spirited cocktails, captivating entertainment, and an alluring crowd, creating an atmospheric evening where Faena’s signature glamour meets the mystique of Halloween.

Los Fuegos

Begin the Halloween evening with the elemental flavors of Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann. Indoor dining guests can enjoy the restaurant’s signature open-fire cuisine before continuing the night with access to The Living Room’s Halloween festivities.

The Seven Ravens: A Garden Halloween Storybook Adventure, Fairchild’s first Halloween storybook adventure, sends families across the garden in search of seven Raven Stops, each revealing what became of one of seven brothers once transformed into ravens. Guests pick up a storybook at admission, collect hidden letters at every stop to solve a final mystery, then open the Raven’s Chest at the Garden Shop to claim a prize.

Celebrate Halloween with a spine-tingling day of discovery at Frost Science during Spooky Science Monster Mash October 31, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Explore the spooky side of STEM through hands-on activities, eerie experiments, and exciting scientific demonstrations. Step inside the Mad Science Lab for radical chemistry reactions and eye-catching experiments, while meeting scientists from local universities and professional organizations in celebration of National Chemistry Week. Spooky Science Monster Mash programming is included with paid museum admission.

Giselle Miami

Giselle Miami is turning up the glamour this Halloween with “The Devil Wears Velvet” October 30–31. The Downtown Miami rooftop restaurant will set the scene with elevated Halloween décor, DJ performances, and live entertainment. Guests are encouraged to dress the part in velvet, deep reds, black, and devilishly glamorous looks. The Halloween spirit begins early with two exclusive cocktails available through October 31: the Devil’s Kiss ($18) and the Devil Wears Velvet ($21).

Glass & Vine Enjoy Glass & Vine’s Howl-O-Ween Costume Brunch on October 31, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Set in Coconut Grove’s Peacock Park, the festive brunch features bottomless bubbles, elevated brunch fare, and plenty of Halloween fun. Plus, dogs can participate in a costume contest with categories such as Best Costume, Best Dog + Human Duo, and Most Creative. Winners will receive a $100 gift card.

Haunted W Miami Halloween Rooftop Party Celebrate Halloween high above Brickell at W Miami’s Haunted Rooftop Halloween Party. W Miami’s rooftop will feature two areas of music and dancing, live DJs, LED walls, and sweeping views of Downtown Miami and Biscayne Bay. Guests are encouraged to dress for the occasion while enjoying an energetic evening complete with light-up party favors and a lively rooftop atmosphere.Guests must be 21 or older to attend. Kiki on the River This Halloween, Kiki on the River is going Back to the Future with “Kiki in the ’80s,” a retro-inspired celebration October 31. For the occasion, Kiki on the River will feature retro televisions, vinyl records, roller skates, Rubik’s Cubes, vibrant neon accents, and playful throwback details that capture the spirit of the decade. Guests are encouraged to arrive dressed in their ’80s-inspired best. Level 6 On October 31, Level 6 invites guests to “Moonwalk”, a rooftop party featuring live DJs and performances, themed specials, costume contests, and more. LIV Miami Description: Celebrate Halloweekend at LIV Nightclub at Fontainebleau Miami Beach with a full festive lineup. The fun kicks off October 29 with Death by Disco with Dani Barranco, and continues October 30 with Halloween weekend celebrations. On October 31, Belgian DJ and producer Lost Frequencies takes the stage. The weekend wraps up November 1 with a special edition of LIV, extending the Halloween festivities for one final night. The Mexican This Halloween and Día de Muertos, The Mexican honors the traditions that live on through every dish with La Ofrenda, a tribute to Mexican cuisine, its ingredients, its inherited recipes, and flavors. From October 30 to November 2, enjoy specials, mariachis, face painting, and more! Menu specials will include calabaza de castilla soup, pan de muerto, spiked Mexican chocolate, and more. Sexy Fish Miami Vampire Tide descends on Sexy Fish Miami this Halloween, transforming the Brickell destination into a seductive world of gothic glamour/ Guests will be drawn in with immersive installations, striking costumes, and theatrical entertainment during the unforgettable night. Presented in partnership with Don Julio 1942, the evening will blur dinner and nightlife as Halloween unfolds from the first seating through late night. Smorgasburg South Florida Smorgasburg South Florida in Flagler Village is going extraterrestrial with Spookysburg 2026: UFO — Unlimited Food Options, transforming Smorgasburg with immersive installations, roaming aliens, secret agents, 90s music, themed food and drinks, movie screenings, interactive activities, and special collaborations. The annual Spookysburg Dog Costume Contest will also return with an out-of-this-world twist, inviting dogs and their humans to dress as aliens, astronauts, secret agents, spaceships, and other sci-fi-inspired creations. The event is free, family-friendly, and open to the public. Soleil Beach Club On October 30, settle for the Halloween Movie Night Series’ screening of Hocus Pocus. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs or towels, while a movie theater-inspired menu of popcorn, nachos, hot dogs and chicken tenders will be available à la carte. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under and include a bag of popcorn. STK Steakhouse In honor of Día de los Muertos, STK Steakhouse is bringing a festive twist to the holiday with a lineup of limited-time cocktails in partnership with Espolòn Tequila. From October 29-31, diners at the Miami Beach and Aventura locations will enjoy the Marigold Margarita, Old Skull Fashioned, and Sugar Skull Shooter. Stormy Monday Miami Beach’s neighborhood bar is getting into the Halloween spirit with a weekend of festivities beginning October 30. Stormy Monday will be decked out in Halloween décor and host an adult trick-or-treat experience and a limited-time themed cocktail menu. On Halloween night, guests who arrive in costume will receive a complimentary “treat” shot. Those who prefer a more laid-back celebration can head to the bar for a reverse happy hour from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tala Beach Tala Beach embraces the spirit of Halloween with beachfront celebrations October 29 and 30. The festivities begin with Howl-O-Ween, a pet-friendly celebration inviting guests and their four-legged friends to get into the Halloween spirit with a dog costume contest, festive treats for pups, and cocktails for their humans. The following evening, Talaween: Into the Wild transforms the beachfront into a celebration inspired by nature after dark, featuring entertainment, cocktails, and beachside sets by Simone Vitullo.