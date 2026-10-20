Enjoy An Evening of Conversation with Marcus Samuelsson

Miami locals will have a rare chance to taste Marcus Samuelsson’s cooking and sit down with him in person this week. On October 22, The Hub Miami at Temple Beth Am’s campus in Pinecrest will set the scene for Chef’s Table at The Hub: Marcus Samuelsson on Back to Green, part of a series bringing some of the food world’s biggest names to Miami.

Samuelsson is an eight-time James Beard Award winner, Emmy-winning producer, bestselling author, and the chef behind Red Rooster Harlem. He’s in town to introduce his new cookbook, Back to Green, a look at plant-forward food traditions from around the globe and explores how food carries ancestry, migration, and resilience.

The evening opens with a conversation between Samuelsson and SOBEWFF creator Lee Schrager. A multi-course, family-style dinner inspired by the book will follow.

First Course

M’s Bread Basket with hummus, honey butter, and sea salt

Berbere salmon with gold milk, cucumber, gooseberries, and injera crumble

Second Course

Glazed black sea bass with black farro, mushrooms, and curry broth

Shiro pasta with charred tomato, greens, and herb crumble

Jerk beef ribs with green chili and pickled onions

Soy-glazed bok choy with crispy garlic and watercress

Third Course

Bunna banana with coffee-soaked ladyfingers, bruléed banana, and mascarpone

Tickets for the talk are $18; for the talk, plus a signed copy of Back to Green, are $45; and for the talk, a signed cookbook, and dinner are $145.

For more information, visit thehubmiami.org.