Celebrate All Things Miami During Family Fest

The Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami’s (ICA Miami) will welcome the community to its annual Family Fest: We Are Miami on October 25, from 1 to 4 p.m. Through art, music, performance, and hands-on experiences, families will discover the stories and cultural traditions of Miami’s communities, from Little Haiti and Little Havana to Miami Beach, Wynwood, and the Design District.

Throughout the day, ICA Miami comes alive with opportunities to make, explore, move, and create together, celebrating Miami as a city shaped by many histories, perspectives, and forms of creative expression.

Family Fest will feature activities for guests of all ages, including:

Neighborhood Art Expeditions: Explore the museum’s surroundings through interactive experiences inspired by the layered histories, architecture, art, and design of Buena Vista and the Miami Design District.

Explore the museum’s surroundings through interactive experiences inspired by the layered histories, architecture, art, and design of Buena Vista and the Miami Design District. Hands-On Art Making: Create something to take home at artist-inspired activity stations designed for kids and grown-ups to experience together.

Create something to take home at artist-inspired activity stations designed for kids and grown-ups to experience together. Live Performances: Experience three lively, interactive 45-minute performances presented throughout the day, bringing music, movement, and storytelling into the museum. Space is limited, so arrive early to find a seat!

Tickets are $50 for adults, $15 for children ages 3–17, and free for children younger than 3. To purchase tickets and learn more, visit icamiami.org.