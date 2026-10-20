Shop The Fall Edit at Atlantic Village

The Fall Edit will bring together shopping, wellness, and entertainment in Atlantic Village’s open-air setting on October 25

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Photo courtesy of Atlantic Village
Photo courtesy of Atlantic Village

Atlantic Village in Hallandale Beach will host the The Fall Edit, the second installment of its Style Series curated by The Bungalow Agency, on October 25. The Style Series introduces shoppers to emerging and independent brands while creating an experiential destination for fashion, beauty, wellness and community.

The Fall Edit will bring together shopping, wellness, and entertainment in Atlantic Village’s open-air setting. From noon to 6 p.m., guests can find inspiration for a seasonal wardrobe refresh while discovering a curated mix of small-batch global fashion and accessory brands alongside interactive experiences and activities for all.

Shop bags by CRM Lifestyle at The Fall Edit. Photo by Darren Johnson
Shop bags by CRM Lifestyle at The Fall Edit. Photo by Darren Johnson

Featured vendors will include CRM Lifestyle, Rapt New York, and Miami Chains, alongside additional brands spanning fashion, accessories, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle.

Photo by Darren Johnson
Photo by Darren Johnson

Guests can start the day with a complimentary Wallex Yoga class at 11 a.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own mats; no RSVP is required. The wellness programming continues at 2 p.m. with a complimentary class hosted by FitJump. Participation will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, and trampolines will be provided for the first 40 attendees.

Visitors can also enjoy crafting activities, hair and beauty stations, and live music. Admission and parking are complimentary.

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