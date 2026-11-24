Even though Thanksgiving is not a traditional holiday in Jordan, their culture’s celebrations of food and family are very similar to the American holiday of harvest. Jordanian communal feasts are a cultural representation of hospitality, community, and the festive gathering of generations.

“The American Thanksgiving is an excuse to celebrate our culture here with family and friends,” says Tamer Altillawi, who co-founded Sufrat Mediterranean Grill in Pembroke Pines, Miami Beach, and Doral with his brothers, Samar and Ahmad (who goes by Don). “I’ve been celebrating Thanksgiving in my Pembroke Pines home for many years, despite it not being a holiday in Jordan.”

Tamer grew up in the modern city of Amman, Jordan, and his fondest memories are of being in his mother’s kitchen, helping prepare bountiful spreads. “Mom always went crazy with cooking for any meal,” Tamer recalls. “For feasts with many people, she set a huge table, and everyone had lots of food and fun. Each guest was treated like family.”

In fact, gatherings in his childhood home were such an influential part of Tamer’s young life that while his father, a doctor in Jordan, assumed his eldest son would follow his career in medicine, Tamer wasn’t so sure. Over the years, his mother had shared her recipes and encouraged him to cook for others. From the beginning, he enjoyed “everything about it.”

In 2005, when Tamer turned 19 and moved to Miami, he leaned toward a culinary career. Although he studied medicine at Miami Dade College, he found a job working at the Cuban Cafeteria 747 in Miami. “I wanted to open a restaurant but had no experience running a business,” Tamer says of his passion. “I worked at 747 for five years, learning Spanish, much more about cooking, and how to deal with employees.”

For the next few years, while commuting back and forth from Miami to Amman for visits and preparing his mother’s recipes for his brothers and friends, Tamer’s natural affinity for hosting, schmoozing, and bringing people together eventually became the foundation for Sufrat Mediterranean Grill. Appropriately, “sufrat” means a communal gathering for friends and family to feast.

“My whole concept for opening a restaurant in South Florida was that food tastes better when shared with loved ones around a table,” Tamer says. “And I wanted the menu to be a love letter to my mother’s kitchen.”

In 2020, Tamer opened the first location of Sufrat in Pembroke Pines, and the restaurant thrived. Even though it was during the pandemic and a tough time to be in the restaurant business, hard work and luck paid off. “I found loyal customers who loved every flavorful dish made in-house from scratch, as well as our concept for sharing food,” he says.

In 2022, that success spawned the second Sufrat location in Miami Beach, followed by the third in Doral. Today, the three brothers work together and oversee all three Sufrat restaurants while continuing to preserve their mother’s recipes and share their Mediterranean culinary traditions with diners across South Florida.

Although Tamer toils every day, he still enjoys entertaining in his open and airy Pembroke Pines home. It gives him the opportunity to host his family for joyous celebrations around the table. He recently prepared a communal Jordanian-inspired Thanksgiving feast for his Portuguese wife, Jenny, and their children, Maria, age 13, and Aslan, 7, as well as his two brothers and their personality-filled mother, Samira Alawneh, who was visiting from Jordan.

Dressed in a dark jacket and slacks with a crisp white print shirt (all from Hugo Boss), black Ferragamo shoes, and a Swiss Audemars Piguet watch, Tamer took a quick break from the large, open kitchen, where he was putting the finishing touches on the feast, to escort family members behind the house to the expansive backyard overlooking a peaceful canal.

Here, his Thanksgiving greeting was accompanied by qahwa sada (welcome coffee), a traditional, plain, unsweetened Arabic coffee served in small handleless cups (finjan). Placed on a gold tray, the Arabic carafes were designed with ornate gold calligraphy, geometric detailing, and a decorative crystal-like lid. Surrounding the coffee service were dates, dried figs, coconut-coated date bites, and pistachios, all classic delicacies perfect for the occasion.

“This is the ultimate traditional gesture of welcoming guests into our home,” Tamer says. “The coffee set was my mom’s qahwa sada and has been passed down in our family for generations.”

While sipping the fragrant coffee and chatting about work, food, and the children’s activities, family members gathered around an outdoor vignette that included a Turkish fireplace with leather bellows, hookahs, a Moroccan leather ottoman, Jordanian floor vases, and Persian ivory embroidered pillows. Tamer brought out appetizers of warm manakish (“Lebanese pizza”) and za’atar, a blend of wild thyme, sumac, sesame seeds, and salt mixed with olive oil on flatbread, as well as pita with hummus, a creamy baba ghanoush (made from eggplant, tahini, olive oil, lemon juice, and garlic), and muhammara, a spicy and sweet walnut and red pepper dip.

Everyone quickly indulged. “Not only is Tamer a wonderful cook,” admires his brother Samar, “but he gets us together and takes the lead, acting like our dad.”

Guests eventually made their way inside through the kitchen and living room, highlighted by a Moroccan-style pendant chandelier of hand-punched, perforated silver-metal globes, each suspended at different lengths from beaded metal chains. Light shone through the tiny openings, creating lace-like patterns and shadows. The silver finish gave it a polished appearance, with the different globe sizes and staggered heights producing a dramatic waterfall effect.

In the dining room, Jenny and Tamer’s table appointments were layered in a warm harvest palette of lavender, burgundy, orange, gold, and burnt bronze. Individual place settings of ceramic gold plates from CB2 Portugal were accented with antique gold pears, gold flatware in a bamboo pattern, burgundy linen napkins, and amber goblets. Centerpieces filled with silk arrangements of rust-colored dahlias, autumnal hydrangeas, roses, and wild botanicals were interspersed with deep burgundy taper candles and scattered glass pumpkins.

All three brothers worked together to present the Thanksgiving feast as the other guests took their seats around the table. The showstopper was Tamer’s Jordanian-style stuffed lamb, prepared the way their mother made it: generously filled with spiced rice, herbs, and toasted nuts, then slow-roasted for eight hours until it became incredibly succulent.

The dish did not disappoint. Neither did the moist turkey, rubbed with the Middle Eastern spice blend baharat, sumac, and preserved lemon. Accompaniments included sumac-roasted carrots and brussels sprouts with pomegranate molasses drizzle, batata harra (spicy potatoes), and a Mediterranean salad with cucumber, tomato, onion, and mint. JR Jordan River wines, including 2019 Shiraz and 2020 Chardonnay, were paired with the menu.

Following the lavish and spirited feast, Tamer served a variety of baklava, the rich, sweet pastry, including a flavorful pumpkin spice selection with nut filling. Along with dessert, in keeping with Jordanian tradition, the host prepared a gold tray showcasing the couple’s lovely tea service. A colorful mosaic of tiny glass teacups with matching rimmed saucers surrounded a shapely white Chinese porcelain teapot with a bird design. The couple served Alghazaleen pure Ceylon tea, one of Tamer’s favorite blends. “Tea with honey helps digest food,” he says. “This is another of our traditions.”

As the evening came to a close, family members raved about the sumptuous spread and spirited celebration. But Tamer’s youngest brother, Don, may have put it best when he emphasized the importance of keeping family together.

“I love our family so much,” Don says. “As young boys in Jordan, we were always together. I’m so pleased that we have continued this tradition here in the United States. Despite all the wonderful food and drink today, I enjoy my family being together the most.”