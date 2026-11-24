James Beard Award–winning chef Tyson Cole is going all in on Miami. This month, the Uchi founder will open his third restaurant in the city, Uchibā, at Mary Brickell Village. Inspired by Japan’s izakayas, the cocktail bar and restaurant pairs yakitori, small plates, and Uchi favorites with Japanese whiskies and craft cocktails. Here, Cole talks about Miami’s appeal, his newest venture, and his favorite Thanksgiving hacks—and no, they don’t involve sushi.

Aventura: What first drew you to Miami, and how has the city surprised you since opening Uchi in Wynwood?

Cole: Miami’s dynamic culture is what drew us to the city, and it’s what keeps us investing in our presence here with new concepts. We have really connected with the vibe and the energy, and it’s why we are so excited to bring Uchiba here.

How has Miami found its way onto Uchi’s menu, whether through local ingredients, flavors, or the people in your kitchen?

We have such incredible talent in our restaurants. Our Uchi chef de cuisine, Diana Martinez, for example, is from Miami, and you will see dishes with bright, tropical influences that are a result of the Miami perspective she brings to the menu.

Your cooking balances Japanese tradition with unexpected combinations. How do you know when to honor the rules and when to break them?

It’s a delicate balance. We always say we are rooted in tradition but inspired by the world. Our menu has a defined structure that allows us to adhere to a traditional framework while playing with seasonal ingredients in surprising ways on our specials menu.

With Uchiba set to open in Brickell this month, what made this the right next chapter in Miami?

Each restaurant in our Uchi family is a different expression of the original. As our third concept in Miami, Uchiba rounds out the story that began with Uchi and then Uchiko, with a more bar-forward and Izakaya-inspired take on the original Uchi.

How would you describe Uchiba’s vibe?

Uchiba Miami is in the heart of Brickell, so it will draw upon the positive vibey energy from the neighborhood. We have an expansive patio that flows indoors, where the bar takes center stage, so it will be a great place to hang out and meet friends or stay for a while and have dinner.

Uchiba takes inspiration from Japan’s izakayas. What do you love about that style of eating, drinking, and gathering?

The last time we went to Japan, we visited several, and I loved how approachable and easy it was. It was delicious without being precious, and we wanted to infuse that simplicity into a menu that thoughtfully balances food and spirits together.

What can guests expect from the cocktail menu at Uchiba?

Our director of beverage, Jason Kosmas, leads our bar program. He’s created a focused and curated menu of signature cocktails that take their inspiration from the techniques and ingredients used by our culinary team. Two new cocktails hitting the menu are the Shiso Daiquiri and Dirty Ranch Water.

What does Thanksgiving look like at your house?

We have a blended family, so it’s lots of family time and delicious food. Keep the food simple so you can also sit down and enjoy a great evening. I love baking a whole side of sugar- and salt-cured salmon fillet with coriander, cinnamon, and cloves. My favorite hack is to buy precooked bone-in turkey breast or thighs and just reheat them whole in a covered pan with water or chicken bone broth.