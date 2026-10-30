My, oh my, have pickup trucks come a long way.

Looking down the list of standard fixtures and fittings that come with the latest RAM 1500 Tungsten Crew Cab 4×4 I’m driving, and I find myself quietly mouthing the word “wow.”

“Wow” as in jeweled rotary shift knob, glove-soft suede headliner, 23-speaker Klipsch Reference Premier sound system, dual-panel panoramic sunroof, and active noise control.

If they had included a Jacuzzi tub, gold lame dashboard covering, and Chanel N°5 interior fragrance, I would hardly have been surprised.

This is RAM’s highfalutin, flagship Tungsten spec for its much-loved four-door 1500 truck. If Range Rover and Bentley made pick-ups, this would be it.

Of course, with all this glam and glitter, it’s no surprise it comes with a highfalutin price tag. Its base price is a jaw-dropping $91,395. Or, in the case of our tester, $93,875.

Cue another “wow.”

But if you love the concept of a throw-everything-in-the-back pickup with all the creature comforts of a super-luxe SUV, then this RAM 1500 Tungsten has your name on it.

Yet I’m still puzzled why someone wouldn’t simply buy a luxury SUV instead. Stellantis’ own Jeep brand has a similarly priced Jeep Grand Wagoneer with even more luxury.

It’s not as if anyone buying a Tungsten RAM is going to load up that lovely-painted pick-up bed with cinder blocks or loose driveway gravel and worry about the dents, dings, and scratches later. No, they’re going to rent a trailer from U-Haul.

But to drive this new RAM is to absolutely love it.

Under the hood resides what, is to me, one of the greatest engines on offer today: Stellantis’ High-Output 3.0-liter Hurricane twin-turbocharged inline six-cylinder.

I know, I know. Many truck lovers bemoan RAM’s decision to ditch the muscley Hemi V8 for the top-level Tungsten model.

But one short drive would convince anyone that here is a truly remarkable engine that cranks out a mighty 540 horsepower, with 521 lb.ft. of stump-pulling torque.

Hit the gas from a stop light and this thing slingshots off the line like a spooked squirrel, accompanied by a turbine-smooth soundtrack from under the hood.

Even when revved hard, it has the smoothness of hot molasses. Need to punch past that slow-rolling 18-wheeler on a two-lane country road? It has more muscle than a gym full of 18-year-old jocks.

And the RAM’s luxury credentials extend to the way this full-size truck rides. Big, bump-absorbing air springs at each corner give a limo-smooth ride, even with the pick-up bed empty.

Even on a twisty back road, the RAM always feels agile, predictable, and poised. The steering is nicely weighted and precise, the eight-speed automatic shifts super-smooth and responds instantly to calls for kick-down.

Climb up into the cabin—made easier by fast-deploying power running boards—and it truly feels as if you’re stepping into some high-end luxury SUV.

Just the attention to detail, the quality of materials, and fit and finish will impress. The fine leather seats are just an example of the quality, with their lovely quilting, contrast stitching and piping.

Did I mention the massaging front seats, the 20-way power adjustment, and the heating and ventilation? For rear seat riders, the luxury continues. There’s as much legroom here than in a Mercedes S-Class sedan.

The RAM’s dash is also a thing of technical brilliance. I love the large 14.4-inch vertical touchscreen in the center, the 12.4-inch digital display for the driver, and the 10.25-inch display for the front passenger. That’s a lot of glass.

Of course, that $91,000 sticker is a killer. But it’s in the ballpark for what you’d pay for a loaded Ford F-150 Platinum, or GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate, or Chevy Silverado High Country.

Of course, none of these has that jeweled rotary shift knob. It has got to be the decider. Right?